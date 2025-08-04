A business owner has raised more than £14,000 through a charity golf event — continuing his daughter's legacy.

Fineline Market Research founder Scott Hinton hosted his third annual charity golf day in memory of his beloved daughter Olivia and his best friend's son Josh Ashworth.

This year's event brings the three-year total to an impressive £41,000, following £15,000 raised last year and £12,000 raised at the inaugural event.

Fineline Market Research's golf charity day. Photo: Supplied

Scott said: “What a day. Our third annual golf day didn't fail to deliver — a fantastic day at a fantastic course with some fantastic people.

“Losing Olivia tragically is something you don't get over, and as a parent, it's pain like no other. Working with local charities since we started our fundraising initiatives has been a privilege. When you experience trauma and see the world through different eyes, it drives you to extend help wherever you can.”

The funds raised at the golf day — held at Stanton-On-The-Wolds Golf Club — will support Grantham Foodbank and Dove Cottage Day Hospice, which treats patients from Rutland.

Both charities rely on generous donations, fundraisers, and grants from individuals, companies, and funders to continue their vital work.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice offers a lifeline to families living with life-limiting illnesses, providing a home away from home with specialist care and support, bereavement counselling, and groups for those living with dementia.

Grantham Foodbank provides emergency food and support to people referred to them in crisis, working to combat poverty and hunger across the region.

Scott added: “The support we've received from fellow business owners is humbling, and a big thanks to the magnificent Stanton-On-The-Wolds Golf Club, who have very generously given us the course for free. Thank you to everybody who played, helped, and donated prizes — you were all amazing, and it couldn't have happened without you.”