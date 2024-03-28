A next court date has been set for a 21-year-man charged with causing death by dangerous driving in which a 17-year-old girl died.

Jack Burkhill, of Seventh Avenue, Grantham, has been remanded on conditional bail after appearing in Lincoln Magistrates Court earlier today (Thursday, March 28).

The incident in relation to the charge took place on June 9 of last year, on Belvoir Road, Denton where Felicity Pacey died as a result of the collision.

Felicity Pacey

Felicity, known as Fliss, of Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, was a trainee financial adviser from Grantham.

Burkhill will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, April 25, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.