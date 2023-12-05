A 36-year-old man has been charged with burglary in connection with an attempted ATM theft.

Mohammad Khan, of Great Hampton Street, Wolverhampton, remains in custody after an incident in which a group of people were seen with a disc-cutter at the cash machine at Tesco Express, in Harrowby Lane, at about 1am on Monday (December 4).

There was an attempted ATM theft at Tesco Express, in Harrowby Lane.

A 29-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in police custody. His name has not been revealed.

A police car window was damaged in the incident – in which offenders left the scene in a black Audi RS6 Avant and were seen heading towards Corby Glen.

During the subsequent chase, bricks and other items were thrown at the police car, causing further damage.

The Audi was later found abandoned and has been seized as part of the investigation.

Lincolnshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the incident.

A spokesman said: “Inquiries are still ongoing and we continue to appeal for witnesses and any footage that may help our investigations.”

Anyone with information should email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 4 of December 4 in the subject line.