A 40-year-old man died in a crash on the A1 on Friday.

The man, who was from Doncaster, was involved in the crash on Friday (May 3) at 5.50pm on the A1 at Colsterworth, near Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police have informed his family who are being supported by specially trained trainer officers.

The incident that blocked the A1 at Woolsthorpe on Friday, May 3. Photo: RSM Photography

Officers are still appealing for information regarding the incident, which saw a grey Dacia Sandero Expression travelling south on the A1 when it crossed the central reservation and hit a white HGV travelling in the northbound lane.

Following the incident, the road was closed for nearly 12 hours, after it reopened at 6am the following morning (Saturday, May 4).

Anyone with information should email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk or call 01522 212316 and quote incident number 370 of May 3.