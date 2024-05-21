A 41-year-old man has been arrested after another man was stabbed outside a town gym.

The victim, who reported his injuries to officers at Grantham Police Station, said he sustained an injury to his leg following an altercation with another man outside a gym on Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, at about 7.40pm yesterday (Monday, May 20).

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses following the altercation outside a gym in Earlesfield Lane, Grantham on May 20. Picture: iStock

Officers searched the area and later arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Investigations remain ongoing and Lincolnshire Police officers are appealing for eyewitnesses and CCTV footage that captures the two men before, during and after the incident.

Anyone with information should email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 388 of May 20.