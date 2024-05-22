Man, 41, charged in connection with stabbing outside gym in Grantham
A man has been charged following a stabbing outside a town gym.
Daniel Frankish, 41, of Beck Gardens, Grantham, has been charged with ‘wounding with intent’ and possession of a bladed article.
This comes after another man sustained leg injuries following an altercation outside a gym on Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, on Monday (May 20).
The man’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Frankish will appear at court later today (Wednesday, May 22).