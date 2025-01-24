Grantham man, 68, jailed for 8 years for sexually assaulting a child
Published: 15:34, 24 January 2025
| Updated: 15:50, 24 January 2025
A man has been jailed for eight years after after he was found guilty of sexual assault.
David Barr, 68, of Manners Street, Grantham, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, January 16.
He was found guilty of five charges of sexual assault with a child under 13, one charge of sexual activity with a child and a charge of attempt of sexual activity with a child.