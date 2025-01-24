Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham man, 68, jailed for 8 years for sexually assaulting a child

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 15:34, 24 January 2025
 | Updated: 15:50, 24 January 2025

A man has been jailed for eight years after after he was found guilty of sexual assault.

David Barr, 68, of Manners Street, Grantham, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, January 16.

David Barr, 68, of Manners Street, Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
He was found guilty of five charges of sexual assault with a child under 13, one charge of sexual activity with a child and a charge of attempt of sexual activity with a child.

