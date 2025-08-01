A man has been charged after a number of children becoming unwell at a summer camp.

John Ruben, 76, of Landmere Lane, Ruddington, Nottingham, has been charged with three counts of wilful ill treatment of a child. The charges relate to three different children at the summer camp.

The summer camp in Canal Lane Stathern, near Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

The charges follow a report received on Sunday (July 27) that children at a summer camp being held at Stathern Lodge in Canal Lane, Stathern, near Grantham, had become unwell.

Emergency services attended the scene and eight children, who were all boys aged between eight and 11, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The summer camp at Stathern. Photo: RSM Photography

An adult was also taken to hospital. All have since been discharged.

Ruben has been remanded into custody and will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday, August 2).

The summer camp at Stathern. Photo: RSM Photography

The public portal is available here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25I63-PO1 for anyone who has been affected by this investigation or might wish to contact the force about what has happened.

The owners and operators of Stathern Lodge are independent from those people who use or hire the lodge and are not connected to the incident. This is an active criminal investigation and we ask that people do not speculate further about the incident, particularly on social media platforms. Leicestershire Police continues to work closely with partners ensuring that full safeguarding is provided to all those affected.