A 96-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries in a crash.

The man, who was a driver of a white Honda Jazz, was involved in a crash with a white Mercedes SLK on the A52 at Bottesford on April 1, just after 10.20am.

Leicestershire Police were called to the crash, where the Honda driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has now died as a result of his injuries.

The A52 from Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

The Mercedes driver suffered minor injuries, while another passenger in the car was not injured.

Detectives from the serious collision unit are carrying out further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call Leicestershire Police on 101 and quote incident number 186 of April 1.