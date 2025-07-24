A funeral director has appeared in court accused of fraud after it was alleged a brooch he claimed to be a rare Roman artefact was actually bought on eBay.

Jason Price, 54, of Purcell Close, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, July 24), to face five counts of fraud.

It is alleged that, between 2019 and 2023, he dishonestly submitted various items to the Lincolnshire County Council’s finds liaison officer, including a hoard from Long Bennington and a piece known as the ‘Leasingham Horse Brooch’.

The ‘Leasingham Horse Brooch’

The court heard that, in September 2019, Price allegedly claimed a long-term loan fee of £5,000 by submitting the so-called horse brooch, which he said he’d found at a charity dig.

Price, of Price and Son Funeral Directors in Grantham, is also accused of submitting Roman items between 2020 and 2023, including a coin, a knee brooch and a hoard with figurines.

In February 2023, he allegedly submitted a hoard said to contain a horse figure, Bronze Age axe, gold ring and tools, claiming it was discovered in Long Bennington.

It is claimed these representations were false and intended either to result in financial gain or to cause a loss to the council or the Treasury. Each time he submitted an item he stood to gain in finders fees or he could lease items to various museums.

During the short hearing, Price, in a suit jacket, shirt and pinstripe trousers spoke only to confirm his name. His lawyer didn’t indicate a plea towards any of the charges Price faces.

Magistrates sent the case to Crown Court due to its complexity.

During the hearing, magistrates heard that he is accused of claiming the artefacts were “genuine” and of “historical interest”. It is alleged that he instead bought them off eBay, in a process known as “seeding”.

The Crown Prosecution Service says that seeding damages the knowledge of an area and the reputation of the organisations involved.

The court heard that an officer at Lincolnshire County Council became suspicious because of the number of items Price claimed to have found.

The CPS told the court that Price’s actions “have been extremely far reaching to the point that it has potentially re-written history”.

The so-called discovery of the “one of a kind” Leasingham Horse Brooch in 2019 attracted national and international media attention after it was revealed by Price, an amateur metal detectorist and Armed Forces veteran, who has raised money for military charities.

Reportedly unearthed during a “Detecting for Veterans” charity dig near Leasingham, Lincolnshire, the brooch was described as “spectacular” and “incredibly rare” by archaeologists, and featured prominently in national and international outlets.

Media interest stemmed from the alleged rarity and condition of the artefact — a two-inch copper-alloy Roman brooch dating back approximately 1,800 years.

It was noted for its realistic three-dimensional portrayal of a horse, with detailed features and an intact pin.

Experts said at the time that it was believed to be only the second of its kind ever found in Britain, with the only comparable example housed in the British Museum.

It was later featured on More4’s Great British History Hunters and acquired by The Collection Museum in Lincoln., supported by the Friends of Lincoln Museums and Art Gallery.

At the time of its announcement in March 2020, the archaeological and historical community hailed the find as “remarkable”, with Lincolnshire County Council praising its craftsmanship and preservation.

They noted that it would have originally appeared gold-like and been inlaid with bright enamel, likely worn as a decorative item on Roman clothing.

The discovery was widely celebrated as a significant contribution to the understanding of Roman life in Britain and captured public imagination for its mix of human interest and historical intrigue.

The court heard that after concerns were raised, the brooch was submitted to the University of Lincoln for testing, where it was found the brooch wasn’t Roman and was made of brass and painted in special paint, and did not pre-date the 16th Century.

It was confirmed in court that Price repaid the £5,000 the day before the court hearing, and his defence said no other money had been received.

“This is a man of good character, served his country, three tours and runs an undertakers,” his lawyer said.

Following deliberations, magistrates said the case was too “complex” for them to deal with, noting it had “far reaching implications”.

They directed it to Lincoln Crown Court, Price is due to appear on August 21 for a plea hearing. He was given unconditional bail until then.