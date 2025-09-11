A funeral director has today (Thursday) admitted four charges of fraud relating to historic artefacts submitted to the Finds Officer at Lincolnshire County Council.

Jason Price, 54, was summoned to court following a police investigation into items he claimed to have found while metal detecting in the Roxholm and Long Bennington areas.

Price, of Purcell Close, Grantham, pleaded guilty to four charges of fraud when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The ‘Leasingham Horse Brooch’

The charges relate to historic artefacts, including the now-famous Leasingham Horse brooch, Roman coins and figurines, which were submitted to the Finds Officer at Lincolnshire County Council between September 2019 and August 2023.

During a previous court hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court, the Crown Prosecution Service told the court that Price’s actions “have been extremely far reaching to the point that it has potentially re-written history”.

Magistrates also agreed that the case was complex with far-reaching implications.

The Leasingham Horse Brooch

The magistrates court heard that, in September 2019, Price allegedly claimed a long-term loan fee of £5,000 by submitting the so-called horse brooch, which he said he’d found at a charity dig.

It was confirmed that Price repaid the £5,000 the day before the court hearing, and his defence said no other money had been received.

The 2019 discovery of the so-called Leasingham Horse Brooch drew national and international attention after Price claimed to have unearthed it at a charity dig.

Hailed as an “incredibly rare” Roman artefact and only the second of its kind in Britain, it was praised by archaeologists, featured on television, and later acquired by The Collection Museum in Lincoln.

Experts described it as a remarkable insight into Roman life, celebrated for both its craftsmanship and historical significance.

However, this was later thrown into doubt after concerns were raised about the number of items Price had found.

On Thursday, Recorder Rupert Jones adjourned the hearing for sentence and a trial of the facts on November 7 at Lincoln Crown Court.

Recorder Jones granted Price, of Price and Son Funeral Directors in Grantham, bail for the preparation of a probation report but warned him "that all options were open to the sentencing judge".