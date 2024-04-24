A man has appeared in court for alleged charges of sexual offences, including rape.

Karl Willis, 42, will appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday, May 22, for the following alleged charges:

· Engaging in controlling / coercive behaviour in an intimate / family relationship between October 31, 2019 and June 29, 2023 in Grantham.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

· Rape of a woman aged 16 years of age and over between January 31, 2022 and June 26, 2023 in Grantham.

· Causing assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of child / young person to cause unnecessary suffering / injury between July 31, 2021 and June 29, 2023 in Grantham.

· Causing assault / ill treatment / neglect / abandonment of child / young person to cause unnecessary suffering / injury between April 20, 2020 and June 29, 2023 in Grantham.

· Rape of a woman aged 16 years of age and over on June 26, 2023 in Grantham.

Willis, of Rock Ferry, Birkenhead, The Wirral, appeared for a first hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court earlier today (Wednesday, April 23).