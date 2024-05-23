A 41-year-old man charged in connection with a stabbing outside a gym has appeared in court.

Daniel Frankish, of Beck Gardens, Grantham, appeared in Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, May 22) after he was charged with ‘wounding with intent’ and possession of a bladed article.

The charges are in relation to an altercation outside a gym in Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, where another man sustained leg injuries.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Frankish will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, June 19, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.