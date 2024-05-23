Home   Grantham   News   Article

Next court date set for man, 41, charged in connection with stabbing outside gym in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 10:07, 23 May 2024

A 41-year-old man charged in connection with a stabbing outside a gym has appeared in court.

Daniel Frankish, of Beck Gardens, Grantham, appeared in Lincoln Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, May 22) after he was charged with ‘wounding with intent’ and possession of a bladed article.

The charges are in relation to an altercation outside a gym in Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, where another man sustained leg injuries.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court
Frankish will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, June 19, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

