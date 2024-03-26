A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery where a cash box was stolen from a cash-in-transit van near a town bank.

Police had appealed for information following the incident, which occurred between 1am and 2am on Monday (March 25), near Nationwide bank in High Street, Grantham.

Officers confirmed this morning that they had arrested the man on suspicion of robbery.

The robbery was reported to have taken place when the van was parked by Nationwide bank in High Street. | Image: Google Streetview

They said he remains in police custody where he will be interviewed by detectives.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident, and it is believed that the cash box did not contain any money.

If anyone still has any information that would be helpful, they are urged to email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 11 of March 25.