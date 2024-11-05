Police officers investigating a sexual assault have arrested a 40-year-old man.

The incident happened on a path in Bottesford near Winter Beck, between Barkestone Lane and Belvoir Road, just after 11.20am on Friday (November 1).

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking her dog along the path when she was approached from behind by a man and sexually assaulted.

An arrest

The man left the area prior to police arriving.

A 40-year-old man from Grantham has been arrested and remains in custody while inquiries into the incident continue.

Detective Inspector Neil Holden of Leicestershire Police said: “While a man has been arrested in connection with this incident, our inquiries are very much continuing and I’d ask anyone who can help but who has not yet contacted police to do so.

“If anyone was driving in the area of Barkestone Lane, Belvoir Road or the A52 around the time of the incident, please get in touch.

“Anything you can tell us or any footage you can provide could help.”

Information can be passed on online by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/ and quoting crime reference number 24*651848.

Alternatively call 101.



