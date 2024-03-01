A man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident, which left a 96-year-old seriously injured, has been released on bail.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning on Barrowby Road in Grantham.

Officers stated that the 96-year-old might have been crossing the road when he was struck by a black vehicle that fled the scene. He was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed while police tackled the accident. | Image: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police later apprehended a 42-year-old man on suspicion of driving offences. However, they have since confirmed that he has been released on police bail while investigations continue.

There have been no further updates on the medical condition of the victim thus far.

The road reopened shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday, and the police expressed gratitude to those who came forward with information following the incident.

Anyone with information, who has not yet come forward, is urged to contact the police on 101 or via email at force.control@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 93.