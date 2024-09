A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of an assault that took place outside the Kings Arms in Westgate, Grantham on July 6.

The man remains in custody while Lincolnshire Police continue its enquiries.

