A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at a property in Grantham.

Police say they were called to an address at Beck Gardens, off Earlesfield Lane in Grantham, shortly before 4.45pm today (Friday October 10).

Police remain in the area/ Photo: stock

A force spokesman explained: “A woman in her 50s was found inside the address, she had life threatening injuries; she sadly died despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

“Her family have been informed; they will be supported by specially trained officers.

”A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

”Our officers and staff will remain in the area while our investigations continue.”

The entrance to Beck Gardens. Photo: Google Maps

Anyone who was in Beck Gardens this afternoon who may have information about the incident is urged to contact police via 101 or by emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk.

Quote incident 310 of October 10 when contacting police about the matter.