Police have arrested a man and recovered power tools.

Officers received reports of suspicious activity in the Springfield Road, Station Road and Bridge End Road areas of Grantham, at 7.50am today (Saturday, 10 December).

These reports also included sightings of someone trying the door handles of cars and properties, and touching the luggage carriers of motorbikes.

Police have arrested a man in Grantham Picture: Stock image

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man at 10.45am today in the Somerby Hill roundabout area of Grantham.

He was arrested on suspicion of interference with motor vehicles and theft from motor vehicles, and remains in police custody.

A police spokesman said: “We are now appealing for anyone who may have seen similar activity or who has information that may help our investigation to contact us.”

If you can help contact PC Dan Leslie on 07789 735786 or email daniel.leslie@lincs.police.uk quoting Incident 147 of 10 December.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.