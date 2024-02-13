A Grantham man who attempted to engage in sexual communication with a person he thought was a 12-year-old girl was spared a jail sentence.

Benjamin Pestell, 26, tried to solicit images from another user on the Snapchat platform after being told she was a 12-year-old girl, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

David Eager, prosecuting, said in reality the user who was in communication with Pestell was an adult decoy who was pretending to be a child.

Lincoln Crown Court

Mr Eager told the court several conversations took place between Pestell and the decoy over 15 days in March last year.

The court heard no sexual images were sent to Pestell and there was no psychological harm caused as the victim was a decoy.

But Mr Eager added: "He (Pestell) does solicit images on two occasions and is also asking her to take part in acts."

Pestell admitted his user name and conduct during his police interview.

The court heard Pestell had no relevant previous convictions.

Tom Heath, mitigating for Pestell, said he would not seek to argue against a recommendation from the probation service that the defendant was suitable for rehabilitation in the community.

Passing sentence Judge James House made it clear he did not accept that Pestell had become confused about the age given by the decoy because of the amount of communications.

"These conversations took place over several days," Judge House told Pestell.

But Judge House said he did accept there had been an element of encouragement from the decoy.

The judge said Pestell also had a number of mental health issues which would benefit from intervention in the community.

Pestell was sentenced to an 18 month community order and must also complete a 12 month mental health treatment programme and 120 days alcohol abstinence.

He must also complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will last for five years.