A man who glassed another customer leaving him needing 17 stitches was spared an immediate jail sentence.

Kieran Bostock, 20, left his victim, Joseph Spence-Arnold, with significant scarring to his face which required 17 stitches.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the attack occurred when both men were sat on a table in the Old Bank Pub, in High Street, Grantham, at about 1.15am on Saturday, June 10.

A Google Street View of The Old Bank Pub, in Grantham.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight described how Bostock launched himself at Mr Spence-Arnold after derogatory remarks were made about a female friend.

Judge Sjolin Knight said Mr Spence-Arnold was left with significant scarring on the left side of his face, towards his nose.

But the judge told Bostock he was very lucky that Mr Spence-Arnold was not blinded or suffered more significant damage to his facial structure.

Lincoln Crown Court

The incident was caught on CCTV and Bostock handed himself in to the police the next day after becoming aware they were looking for him.

During his police interview Bostock admitted “flipping” after hearing the derogatory remarks, but he denied intending to cause his victim really serious harm.

Bostock, of Kestrel Court, Grantham, admitted a charge of unlawfully wounding Mr Spence-Arnold.

Leanne Summers, defending Bostock, admitted: “He is under no illusion that he could be spending this Christmas in custody, and is under no doubt he is to blame.”

But Miss Summers argued there were a number of mitigating factors which meant any custodial sentence could be suspended.

“He has no previous convictions, he has shown genuine remorse and there a number of references which show he is of positive good character,” Miss Summers said.

“He has also expressed a wish to apologise to Mr Spence-Arnold if he can.”

The court heard Bostock was working hard in the family business after deciding ‘university wasn’t for him,’ and was just 19 when he carried out the attack.

Judge Sjolin Knight agreed Bostock’s sentence could be suspended, but turned to him and said: “Remember how you felt before I said those words.”

Bostock was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders institution suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community, 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and desist from alcohol for 120 days.

Judge Sjolin Knight also ordered Bostock to pay £1,000 compensation to Mr Spence-Arnold and £1,200 courts costs.