A 42-year-old man has been charged following a robbery where a cash box was stolen from a cash-in-transit van near a town bank.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that Dale Sumner, of Water Lane, Ancaster, was charged in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, March 17).

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court later today.

The robbery was reported to have taken place when the van was parked by Nationwide bank in High Street. | Image: Google Streetview

Sumner was arrested on Monday evening following the incident which occurred between 1am and 2am on Monday (March 25), near Nationwide bank in High Street, Grantham.

The robbery was reported to have taken place when the van was parked by Nationwide bank in High Street.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and it is believed that the cash box did not contain any money.

If anyone still has any information that would be helpful, they are urged to email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 11 of March 25.