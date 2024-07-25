A 44-year-old man has been charged with burglary, sexual assault and possession of a bladed article following an incident in Grantham.

James Mashford, of Avenue Road, Grantham, faces accusations of breaking into a home, sexually assaulting a woman, and stealing a wallet and mobile phone.

He remains in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.

Lincolnshire Police said the alleged crime occurred between 1am and 1.45am yesterday (Wednesday July 24), on Riverside and Welham Street.

Authorities are appealing to anyone who might have seen a man in the area or has relevant video footage to come forward.

“We would like to hear about any information you might have, no matter how small, such as a physical description of anyone on the area, information about clothing you might have seen someone wearing, or any activity you may have thought was suspicious,” said the force.

“We are particularly keen to view any recorded video footage and are asking you to check your cameras if you had one operating and where in that area.”

Contact DC Chris Hughes at Chris.Hughes2@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 27 of 24 July.