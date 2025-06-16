A 50-year-old man has died after a crash on the A1 on Saturday (June 14).

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A1 at Fernwood, following the incident on the southbound carriageway around 2pm.

The driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan died at the scene a short time later.

Nottinghamshire Police

No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for much of the afternoon between Fernwood and Grantham.

Detective constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The man’s family is being supported by specialist officers following this tragic incident.

“They have asked for privacy at what must be an extremely difficult time.

“We’d still like to hear from anyone with any relevant dashcam footage of the incident who has not yet spoken to an officer, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision.”

Anyone who can assist the police is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 409 of June 14 2025.