A 36-year-old man has died following a crash on the A1.

Alarms were raised just after 6.35pm last night (Tuesday, February 20) when Lincolnshire Police were called to a man with a Volkswagen Golf on the hard shoulder of the A1 at North Witham.

Officers found the body of the man who is believed to have been hit by another vehicle.

The A1 was closed for several hours. Photo: RSM Photography

They are unaware of the circumstances that led to the man’s death but continue their inquiries.

The man’s family have been told.

The A1 between the A606 at Stamford and A607 at Grantham was closed for several hours after the crash.

It was one of three delays to hit the A1 within 24 hours, after it was shut earlier this morning following a concern of safety and also to recover a broken down car a few hours later.

Police would like to hear from anyone who travelled on the A1 between 6.30pm and 7pm at North Witham towards Colsterworth or for dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can email SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk or call 01522 212316 and quote incident 414 of February 20.