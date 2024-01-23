A man is facing a total of 20 food hygiene charges in relation to a town bistro.

Steven Thorsen, 72, is facing two charges of failing to comply with hygiene improvement notice, 16 charges of ‘contravening/failing to comply with EU provision concerning food safety and hygiene’ and two charges of keeping food in breach of chill holding requirements.

These relate to Oblio’s Deli and Bistro, in Westgate, Grantham, which last year was given a zero rating for food hygiene.

Oblio's Deli and Bistro in Westgate, Grantham.

Matters covered by the charges include blue cheese having mould on it and its use by date being expired and whipped cream and single cream also being past its use by date.

Mr Thorsen, of The Paddock, Barkston, was due to appear in Lincoln Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Tuesday, January 23) but failed to attend.

A warrant has now been issued for him to appear at a new plea hearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 26.