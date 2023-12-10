Benjamin Lewarton, born in Grantham in 1838, moved into the left hand house in 1880, after his rented house on St Peter’s Hill was sold for demolition, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

He was born on Middlemore Yard where his father was a shoemaker. Benjamin also became a shoemaker until 1870, when he became employed as a permanent postman. Prior to this he had also worked as a deputy and auxiliary postman.

When he attained the age of 70 in 1908, he retired. Because he was older when he joined the postal service, he was unable to have a pension, and entered the service on this understanding.

Wharf Road, Grantham.

The department realised the hardship of this and gave him a gratuity equivalent to eight months’ pay. He was also presented with a purse of silver on behalf of the postmaster.

Grantham Baptist Church on Wharf Road.

Mr Lewarton spoke of the kindness and consideration he had always received. When he joined the service, there were only four postmen and the service had increased five-fold. He died eleven years later in 1919.