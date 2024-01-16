A Grantham man who "forgot" to comply with a notification requirement of his sex offender order was given a four month suspended jail sentence.

Mark Foulston, 30, had a "long history" of breaching the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which was made on him in 2017, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

As part of the original three year community sentence, which Foulston received for causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, he was ordered to keep in touch with the police and regularly notify them of his address, the court was told.

Lincoln Crown Court

Gurdial Singh, prosecuting, said Foulston attended Grantham police station on September 20, 2022 and complied with his address requirement.

However, a year later Foulston received an alert on September 21, 2023 to notify him that he failed to notify his address, Mr Singh told the court.

Foulston, of St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to breaching a notification requirement of his sex offender order.

In mitigation, the court was told Foulston had simply "forgotten" about the requirement and could not attend straight away as he was at work. This meant a delay of two days.

The court heard Foulston was now in part time work for three days a week and in a settled relationship with a partner who knew about his previous convictions.

Passing a four month jail sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, Judge Simon Hirst said Foulston had a long history of breaching his original order which aggravated the offence.

"He keeps coming before me and I keep telling him he will go to jail," Judge Hirst said. "But I am told by the Probation Service that he is doing well."

Judge Hirst said the latest breach clearly merited a custodial sentence but added that on balance it was better for Foulston to be managed the community as there had been no new offending since the original offences.

Foulston, previously of Commercial Road, Grantham, was given a ten month suspended jail sentence in May 2022 after he failed to disclose a new bank account to the police, which was also prohibited under the terms of his sex offender order.