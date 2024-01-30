A man found with serious head injuries at the weekend has died.

Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal for information yesterday after the man was found in Welham Street, Grantham, at around 12.53 am on Sunday (January 28).

He was taken to the hospital for treatment; however, it has now been confirmed that he has died.

| Image: Lincolnshire Police

Officers are investigating the death, and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

A statement from the force said: “Currently, we are treating his death as unexpected. His family has been informed.

“We continue to appeal for information and ask anyone with information, who has not already been in touch, to contact us.”

Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in and around the Welham Street area of Grantham between 9 pm on Saturday, January 27, and 1 am on Sunday, January 28.

Anyone with information should call 111 or email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk quoting incident number 69 of 28/01/24.