A 76-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with child cruelty offences after children became unwell at a summer camp.

Jon Ruben, of Wayte Court in Ruddington, Notts, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court this morning (Saturday, August 2), charged with three counts of wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health, relating to three boys at the summer camp between July 25 and July 29.

The summer camp at Stathern. Photo: RSM Photography

The court was told the charges relate to sweets which were allegedly laced with sedatives.

Leicestershire Police received a report on Sunday that children at Stathern Lodge in Canal Lane, Stathern, near Grantham, had become ill.

Eight children, all boys aged between eight and 11, and one adult were taken to hospital as a precaution but were discharged, police said.

The summer camp at Stathern. Photo: RSM Photography

The defendant, who stood in the dock wearing a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the four-minute hearing.

Ruben was told by chair of the magistrates Elizabeth Needham that he will appear at Leicester Crown Court on August 29.

He gave no indication of his pleas during the hearing on Saturday.

The summer camp in Canal Lane Stathern, near Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Ruben was arrested on Monday evening at a nearby pub on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

Police said the “owners and operators of Stathern Lodge are independent from those people who use or hire the lodge and are not connected to the incident”.

The lodge is a converted farmhouse with a sports hall and catering facilities.

The investigation is being led by the East Midlands special operations unit’s major incident team.

Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after officers said the incident happened on Monday, before amending the date to Sunday.

It is still unclear when officers responded and whether that is why the watchdog referral has been made.

Neighbours described seeing distressed parents outside the village hall in nearby Plungar, which was used as a triage centre for the children on Monday.