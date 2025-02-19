A man who admitted to driving under the influence of drugs has been jailed for six months.

Jordan Bowles, of Bowbridge Gardens, Grantham, pleaded guilty to eight counts of drug driving after appearing in Lincoln Crown Court.

Bowles, 34, was stopped four times in five months by officers on suspicion of drug driving.

Lincoln Crown Court

A mixture of benzoylecgonine and cocaine was found to be in his system each time he was stopped, resulting in two offences being committed per incident.

Bowles was sentenced to six months in prison and has been disqualified from driving for two years.

He was also ordered to pay a court surcharge of £154 and to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.