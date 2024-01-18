Three men have been sentenced for the attempted theft of underground BT cable.

John Watson, Rory Price and Davey Stewart had been stealing the cables and selling them off as scrap, a scam which affected many people across the region, police say.

Earlier this month the trio were handed custodial sentences, with Price and Stewart seeing their jail time suspended.

John Watson. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police attended the Castle Bytham area on August 31 last year, where Watson was arrested soon afterwards with the two others later being identified using forensic evidence that was recovered.

“Many people across the region became victims of these criminals who were operating in the area stealing underground BT cable and selling it as scrap,” a Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Team statement read.

On January 8 the gang were all convicted on charges of going equipped for theft and the attempted theft of cable.

Watson was handed a 16-month prison sentence for attempted theft and a concurrent four-month sentence.

Price received concurrent eight and four-month sentences, both suspended for 18 months.

The third gang member, Stewart, received 18-month and four-month sentences to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months.

All three were each ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.