A man who sexually abused children has been jailed for 13 years and three months.

Aaron Johnson, 37, of Sycamore Court, Grantham, was sentenced to several sexual offences, including rape, when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Monday, April.22).

Johnson pleaded guilty to all nine charges, which relate to a number of victims and date back to 2023.

The charges are as follows -

Rape of a child

Assault of a child by penetration

Sexual assault of a child

Making indecent photographs of a child

Johnson was jailed for 13 years and three months by court officials and was given a sexual harm prevention order for life.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Johnson’s behaviour was abhorrent and cruel, and we hope that this sentence will allow his victims to find some closure.

“We’d like to thank them and everyone who contributed to bringing Johnson justice as part of our investigation.

“This conduct will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire, and we will pursue all lines of enquiry to investigate such cases robustly.

“We will always listen as we seek to make our county the safest place to live, work and visit.”

If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault or offence, please report it to police as soon as possible.

Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we want to hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe. Support is available for victims of rape and sexual assault.

“If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s OK,” a force spokesperson added.