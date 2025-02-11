A man who claimed to have a gun after walking into a shop has today (Tuesday, February 11) been jailed for a year.

Callum Sleight, 31, had been given an 18-month suspended jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery at a Premier Express store in Springfield Road, Grantham.

But the probation service asked for Sleight, of Ramsey Court, Grantham, to be re-sentenced after a hearing was told he had breached the terms of his suspended sentence on three occasions.

Lincoln Crown Court

Lincoln Crown Court heard the attempted robbery happened just before 8pm on September 29, 2023 when Sleight walked into the Premier Express store.

Judge Simon Hirst told Sleight: "You told the shopkeeper you had a gun. He plainly did not believe you and asked to see it.

"You left the store and the police were alerted. When you were located nearby you volunteered that it was you that they were looking for, and that you did what you did to get money for drugs."

Sleight, who had no previous convictions, was given an 18 month jail sentence suspended for two years when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in March last year.

As part of the sentence Sleight was also ordered to complete a six month drugs treatment requirement and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

John McNally, defending Sleight, urged the court not to impose the suspended part of his jail sentence despite his obvious difficulties with drugs.

Mr McNally argued that Sleight's compliance with the order was sufficient until September and said there had only been one unacceptable absence in the early part of this year.

On that occasion Sleight was arrested at the offices of the probation service which had given him a short reality check of what custody was like, Mr McNally added.

Passing sentence, Judge Hirst said he was being urged to continue with the suspended sentence.

But Judge Hirst told Sleight: "I am afraid it is simply not possible. It is three breaches and I have no confidence you will not breach it again."

Judge Hirst said he would reduce Sleight's jail sentence from 18 months to 12 months to reflect his limited compliance with the order.