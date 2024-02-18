A man has been jailed for driving offences after being arrested in connection with the theft of champagne from a lorry on the A1.

Police officers received reports that two pallets of champagne were stolen from a lorry on the A1 slip road at Foston near Grantham at 2.40am on Friday (February 16).

Police were then sent to stop a white Mercedes van to the south of Balderton, where the officers’ car collided with the van.

Lincolnshire Police

Two people were detained at 3.04am.

Scott Revell, 45, of Victoria Street in Allerton Bywater, Castleford, Leeds, was charged with driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Saturday, February 17) and was sentenced to 17 weeks in prison after being charged with the two offences.

Six points have also been put on his licence.

Another man arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail while investigations continue.