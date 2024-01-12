A Grantham man who stabbed a householder with a kitchen knife was today (Friday, January 12) jailed for two years.

The male victim confronted Macaulay Johnson, 24, after he heard a series of loud bangs on the garden gate of his address in Oxford Street, Grantham.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Johnson had approached the property via a back alleyway at around 10.30pm on April 28 and asked if his girlfriend was home.

Siward James-Moore, prosecuting, said the householder put out his arm in self defence and then felt what he thought was a punch to his stomach.

“He then noticed the defendant had something silver in his hand,” Mr James-Moore told the court. “It was a kitchen knife of some eight inches in length.

“The complainant grabbed hold of the defendant’s hand and punched him.”

Mr James-Moore said Johnson fell back against a wall and replied “I’m autistic.”

The victim was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where he was treated for two 4cm wounds.

Johnson was arrested on May 24 but denied the offence in police interview.

The court was told that Johnson was arrested for a second time on June 4 after a taxi driver reported seeing a man with a knife in the same alleyway.

Johnson was searched and found to have an eight inch kitchen knife in the waistband of his trousers.

Johnson, of no fixed address, admitted unlawful wounding and having a bladed article on 28 April last year, and a having a bladed article on 4 June 2023.

Chris Jeyes, mitigating for Johnson, said he did not go out with the intention of stabbing anyone.

Mr Jeyes added that Johnson was a “very troubled young man” who had been introduced to prescription drugs and also suffered from significant mental health problems.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Johnson there was no dispute the offence involved the use of a highly dangerous weapon.

Judge Hirst said it was fortunate the injury was not serious despite being to a vulnerable part of the body.

“It is aggravated by the fact there were two wounds, it is aggravated by the fact this was in the curtilage of his own home, his son was nearby,” Judge Hirst added.

“Against that it is plain you do suffer from a mental illness.”