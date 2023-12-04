A Grantham man has officially switched on his Christmas lights to raise money for charity.

On Friday (December 1), Simon Haynes turned on his light display in Becketts Close, Grantham.

Mr Haynes has been lighting up his home for several years every Christmas to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Barney Bear (left) with Simon Haynes (right).

He said: “I do this to remember my friends who sadly died from cancer.

“One of them died of stomach cancer in the hospice and one actually never made it in even though she was scheduled to go but unfortunately died before.

Simon Haynes's Christmas light display for 2023.

“I hope they can both see what I have done in their memory up there in heaven.

“Unfortunately, as it was a cold night it was a poor turnout on the day, but Barney Bear did show up and turned the lights on for him and the street was alight with thousands of lights.”

Simon Haynes's Christmas light display for 2023.

The lights will be turned on from 4.30pm until 10.30pm everyday throughout December.

Simon Haynes's Christmas light display for 2023.

Anyone who would like to donate can post money through Simon’s letterbox at 9 Becketts Close, Grantham.