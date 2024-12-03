A Grantham man who denies unlawfully stabbing another man in the leg with a knife or pointed article has gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Daniel Frankish, 41, of Beck Gardens, Grantham, denies a charge of unlawful wounding which is alleged to have occurred on May 20 this year.

Mr Frankish also denies a second charge of having an article with a blade or point in Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, on the same date.

Lincoln Crown Court

Before the case was opened to the jury, the trial judge, Recorder Graham Huston, reminded jurors that the charges faced by Mr Frankish were alleged offences.

David Allan, prosecuting, told jurors the incident occurred at around 7.30pm outside a gym in Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, where the alleged victim was a member.

Mr Allan claimed Mr Frankish had been drinking and took two bladed work articles to the scene because of a perceived disagreement with the alleged victim.

Jurors were told the alleged victim took pre-emptive action and punched Mr Frankish.

Mr Allan alleged that in response Mr Frankish stabbed the victim in his lower leg causing a deep cut to one side of his leg and a long scratch on the other side.

The jury were told Mr Frankish has admitted a third charge of possessing a Stanley knife in Earlesfield Lane on May 20.

But Mr Allan suggested CCTV images which were played in court showed Mr Frankish with a second sharp object such as a chisel or metal ruler.

Mr Frankish was arrested at his partner's home and they recovered a number of objects.

During interview Mr Frankish said he was attacked by the alleged victim and his friend and said he did not know how the leg injury was caused.

Mr Allan told jurors Mr Frankish denied having a second bladed article and it was anticipated he will say he was acting in lawful self defence when the other man was injured.

The trial continues.