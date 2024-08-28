A man who paid an impersonator to pass both his theory and practical driving tests was given a suspended jail sentence by a judge.

Elidjan Aliaj, 30, was granted a full licence after an impersonator attended on three occasions at a Grantham test centre.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the impersonator was turned away from the first appointment for a theory test on May 24, 2022 after suspicions were raised.

Silas Lee, prosecuting, told the court an impersonator returned on July 19, 2022 and successfully passed the theory test in Mr Aliaj's name.

Mr Lee said this allowed an impersonator to return on August 1, 2022 and successfully pass a practical driving test in Mr Aliaj's name.

A full driving licence was granted in Mr Aliaj's name, the court was told.

"The potential risk was to other road users ultimately by someone who has not passed the relevant tests," Mr Lee added.

The court heard Aliaj was questioned by police after suspicions were raised by the registration plate of the car used in the practical test, but he denied any dishonesty.

Aliaj, of Hamilton Street, Mansfield, later admitted three charges of fraud on May 24, July 17 and August 1, 2022.

In mitigation, the court heard Aliaj was the lone breadwinner for his pregnant wife who was due to give birth in two weeks.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC told Aliaj he thoroughly deserved to go to jail as his fraud posed a risk to other road users and provided him with UK identification.

But Judge House explained: "His Majesty's prisons are currently full to bursting.

"Sending you to prison will cause more problems than it is worth, despite that you deserve it."

Aliaj was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work in the community.