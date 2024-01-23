A Grantham man has handed over a cheque to a hospice after raising money through his annual Christmas light display.

Simon Haynes presented a £100 cheque to St Barnabas Hospice, which has a base in Grantham Hospital.

Mr Haynes said: “Unfortunately it was a poor year for collections as I feel the cost of living crisis has made people poorer and unable to contribute to such wonderful charities.

Simon Haynes (left) with St Barnabas Hospice volunteer Jim (right).

“I do this as I lost two friends to cancer, one who contracted stomach cancer and sadly died in the hospice and the other who contracted breast cancer who died before she made it into the hospice.

“So this was for you Jenny and Pat. I hope you saw it up there in heaven.”

Simon puts up Christmas lights up at his home in Becketts Close each year.

Simon's latest Christmas light display.

To present the cheque, he was joined by volunteer Jim.

Jim said: “It’s wonderful what Simon has raised and even though he didn’t raise what he wanted, every penny raised will go to the hospice and be spent wisely and I and the hospice thank him for doing this yet again and we look forward to this year's switch on.”

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

Simon added: “I would like to thank Tanya Barker who was the face of Barnabas Bear and helped me put up a lot of the lights so this switch on could go ahead who unfortunately couldn’t attend the cheque handover.

Simon's latest Christmas light display.

“[Also I would like to thank] Sue Grant my neighbour for my inspiration and also Sharon Tyrell who turned on the lights on the day.”