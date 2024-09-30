A man has been released on bail following an investigation into two car thefts.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft, but has since been released on bail by Lincolnshire Police.

This follows an investigation where two Mercedes Benz cars, including a grey AMG Premium and a grey CLA 180 Sport, were stolen from Belton Lane, Grantham, last Monday (September 23).

Lincolnshire Police is continuing to appeal for information into the car thefts.

The cars were recovered the same day, including one in south Yorkshire and the other in north Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police is still appealing for information and anyone with information should email matt.trayling@lincs.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.