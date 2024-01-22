A man who will be travelling to Hawaii to donate an artefact he inherited from his uncle that came from an historic Second World War moment.

Kevin Mant, 65, who lives in Cranwell and attended school in Grantham, comes from a family of people in the armed forces – and was in the RAF too. He is now set to make a journey across the globe to hand over his unusual heirloom.

This proud family record of service includes that of his uncle Lieutenant William ‘Arthur’ Mant, who grew up in Burgh Le Marsh and served on the HMS Duke of York as a teacher at the end of the Second World War.

Lieutenant William 'Arthur' Mant in his Royal Navy Uniform.

The HMS Duke of York played an integral part in the historic signing of the peace treaty by the Japanese on September 2, 1945 – seen as the moment when the global conflict finally came to an end.

At the time, Arthur took pictures at the ceremony of the signing of the treaty on the USS Missouri - the last ever American battleship built and last to be decommissioned - and kept an ashtray from it.

This ashtray, which is made from part of a used artillery shell, was eventually passed down to Kevin, who then passed it down to his son Connor.

The ashtray that Arthur kept from the USS Missouri.

Kevin Mant with his uncle's artefact.

Kevin has now got the ashtray back and plans to pass it onto the USS Missouri – now a museum ship in Honolulu, Hawaii, and part of the ‘Pearl Harbor Historic Sites’ – in March so it can be displayed.

“Like a lot of people from that time, my uncle didn’t really speak about anything to do with the war”, said Kevin.

He added: “He didn’t have any children and, unbeknown to me, when he passed away there were these photos and the ashtray that had been left with my dad.

“They were then left in the loft for years and when my dad passed away about 10 years ago. They’ve since been in my loft.”

The signing of the peace treaty by the Japanese in 1945.

Kevin first got in contact with a curator in Honolulu 10 years ago and was given some information about the ashtray.

He awaited contact but did not hear back and thought they had lost interest – but when Kevin started to sort through his things he came across his uncle’s possessions again and things moved forward.

Kevin added: “I thought these are just going to sit in a box in my loft, so I passed them on to my son to keep.”

However his son, who is now travelling in Australia, has now sent them back to his father and has paid for Kevin a return flight to Honolulu so they can finally take the item and photos to the museum.

“I got in touch with the museum again and they said they would love to have them and said they would put it in their spangly new museum.

The signing of the peace treaty by the Japanese in 1945.

“I don’t have any attachment to them at all, I’m not that type of person, but I would rather them not be somewhere like a skip.

“It’s about finding the right place for them.”

When Kevin travels to Honolulu in March he has been told he will be shown around and his uncle’s possessions will be given a “pride of place” within the museum.

Arthur (first left) with other officers in Hiroshima in 1946.

Arthur served in the Royal Navy for over 20 years. Six months after his involvement on the USS Missouri, he formed part of the HMS Duke of York party were sent to HIroshima to see the impact of the atomic bomb.