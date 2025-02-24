A man has been jailed for a year following a stabbing outside a gym.

Daniel Frankish, 42, of Beck Gardens, Grantham, was sentenced to 12 months in prison and was handed a five-year restraining order, when he appeared at Derby Crown Court on Friday (February 21) for unlawful wounding.

This was in relation to an argument outside a gym in Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, on May 20, 2024, when another man sustained leg injuries.

Daniel Frankish, 42, of Beck Gardens, Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Frankish was found guilty following a nine-day trial at Lincoln Crown Court in December.

He also admitted to possessing a Stanley knife on the day of the incident.