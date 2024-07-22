A man died after shooting himself during a police pursuit, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

An investigation started after Leicestershire Police armed officers were involved in a police pursuit that had followed a man driving a silver coloured Mazda Tamura on November 9 at 12.30am.

After officers made the Mazda stop on the A52 Bingham bypass, they found the driver, Mathew Simmons, 46, with a serious head injury and gave immediate first aid.

Police cordon off a blood stained A52 near Bingham, Nottinghamshire, after a man died of head injuries. Photo taken November 10, 2023. Image: Tom Maddick / SWNS.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a non-police issue firearm was also discovered in the vehicle.

The senior coroner for Rutland and North Leicestershire returned an outcome of suicide on June 14 this year.

The inquest concluded that Mr Simmons had died after discharging his shotgun when driving on the A52 while being pursued by police, and that expert evidence indicated the shotgun was fired prior to a collision with a police vehicle and not as a result of it.

During the investigation, the watchdog gathered statements from witnesses including police officers involved, analysed police body worn video and vehicle footage along with radio transmissions.

They also consulted with a number of experts including in firearms tactics and ballistics.

The investigation found that the decision to deploy armed officers, the drawing up of a tactical plan to perform an enforced stop on Mr Simmons’s vehicle, and the implementation of the plan were reasonable.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “I express my sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Simmons and all those affected by the events.

“We carefully investigated the decisions and actions of Leicestershire Police officers prior to and during the dynamic circumstances that unfolded on the A52 in November last year.

“Our investigation found that police officers acted reasonably and in accordance with policy and procedures during the incident.”