Man taken to hospital after hit and run on A52, Lincolnshire Police say
A man has been taken to hospital following what is believed to be a hit and run collision this morning (Wednesday, February 28).
Lincolnshire Police have closed Barrowby Road, Grantham at the junction with Green Hill Road, following a serious collision.
They said a man who may have been crossing the road had been hit by a black vehicle which has left the scene.
“We are appealing for the driver of that vehicle or any witnesses to contact us. The man has been taken to hospital,” said a spokesperson.
Earlier this morning, AA Traffic was reporting slow traffic due to a “crash on A52 Barrowby Road both ways from Winchester Road to Mount Street”.
The issue was first reported at 9.23am.
Anyone who has any information at all is asked to contact police on 101 or by email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 93.