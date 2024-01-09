Grantham man to stand trial for allegedly raping a girl under 13
Published: 11:09, 09 January 2024
| Updated: 11:09, 09 January 2024
A man is set to stand trial accused of sexual offences including rape.
Nicholas Manning, 50, will appear in Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on charges of raping a girl under 13 years old and assaulting a girl under 13 years old.
Manning, of Edward Street, Grantham, is said to have committed the alleged offences on January 2, 2024.
He appeared for a first hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on January 5 and remains in custody.