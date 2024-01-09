Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham man to stand trial for allegedly raping a girl under 13

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:09, 09 January 2024
 | Updated: 11:09, 09 January 2024

A man is set to stand trial accused of sexual offences including rape.

Nicholas Manning, 50, will appear in Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on charges of raping a girl under 13 years old and assaulting a girl under 13 years old.

Manning, of Edward Street, Grantham, is said to have committed the alleged offences on January 2, 2024.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court
Lincoln Magistrates' Court

He appeared for a first hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on January 5 and remains in custody.

Crime Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE