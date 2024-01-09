A man is set to stand trial accused of sexual offences including rape.

Nicholas Manning, 50, will appear in Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on charges of raping a girl under 13 years old and assaulting a girl under 13 years old.

Manning, of Edward Street, Grantham, is said to have committed the alleged offences on January 2, 2024.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

He appeared for a first hearing at Lincoln Magistrates Court on January 5 and remains in custody.