A man is set to stand trial next year after pleading not guilty to multiple car thefts and burglary charges.

Tommy Allen, 30, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court today (June 24) charged with 11 counts of trespassing, thefts, or handling stolen goods — with incidents across Lincolnshire. He pleaded not guilty to eight of the charges, and guilty to three.

Allen pleaded guilty to having entered Greenkeepers outbuilding as a trespasser at Stoke Rochford Golf Course and stealing £15,000 worth of power tools on December 17, 2024.

He also pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle from Great Gonerby, Grantham on December 18, 2024, and guilty to handling stolen goods — motor vehicles and power tools — between December 16, 2024 and January 31, 2025.

Allen has pleaded not guilty to stealing a motor vehicle from Holdingham, near Sleaford, on December 20, 2024 and a count of burglary on January 4, where he is charged with entering P&W Motorcycles in Gainsborough and stealing four motorcycles.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge stealing a £10,000 motor vehicle from Eye, Peterborough, and not guilty to a charge of theft of power tools from a Citroen in Pinchbeck on January 14.

Allen, of Byron Close, Newark, also pleaded not guilty to trespassing at Stone Asbestos Limited, at Flaxmill Buildings in Pinchbeck and stealing various items, as well as not guilty to theft of a motor vehicle from Gosberton — both on January 14.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of theft on January 25 of stealing a motor vehicle from Morton, near Bourne, as well as not guilty to a charge of stealing a Yamaha quadbike on January 18 in Mansfield.

He is set to stand trial on November 9, 2026 and will remain on conditional bail until then.