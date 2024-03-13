A man’s plan to use an ‘impersonator’ to sit his driving tests hit the skids.

Elidjan Aliaj spoke through an Albanian interpreter as he pleaded guilty to three charges of supplying an article for use in fraud when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 11).

Magistrates heard how the 30-year-old had handed his provisional licence to another, unnamed, person to sit theory and practical tests on his behalf in 2022.

Grantham Driving Test Centre. Photo: Google

Two incidents took place at Grantham Diving Test Centre on May 24 and July 19, and a third at Tunbridge Wells Driving Test Centre on August 1.

“The defendant has produced his genuine driving licence to an individual on his behalf to complete his driving and practical test,” Kashif Khan, prosecuting for the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, told the court.

Mr Khan argued Aliaj’s sentencing should take place at crown court – which has tougher powers – due to the serious nature of his crimes.

Boston Magistrates' Court

“There was a significant element of planning involved given the discussions that would have taken place between him and the impersonator,” Mr Khan said.

“There is evidence of personal gain.”

In mitigation, Nihal Singh said his client refuted those claims.

“Mr Aliaj doesn’t accept the assertion that there’s a level of planning or sophistication,” he said.

“The individual he handed his licence over to is someone he couldn’t event share a language with.”

Magistrates decided sentencing should take place at Lincoln Crown Court, on a date yet to be notified.

Aliaj, of Hamilton Street, Mansfield, was granted unconditional bail.