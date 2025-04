A man is wanted by police.

Dale Sumner, 43 and from the Grantham area, is wanted on recall to prison for robbery.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Dale Sumner. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 25000179973.