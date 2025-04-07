A man has been warned to expect a jail sentence by a judge after he admitted carrying out a distraction burglary in Grantham.

James Mashford, 44, pleaded guilty to the burglary which occurred in Agnes Street, Grantham, when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Lincoln Crown Court

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said the occupier of the property was at home when Mashford stole a mobile phone during the distraction burglary on June 11 last year.

The court heard Mashford, of Avenue Road, Grantham, has already pleaded guilty to a second burglary at an address in the town and three charges of fraud.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned sentence until April 14 but warned Mashford that a jail sentence was inevitable.

"You have now pleaded guilty to two offences of burglary and related frauds," Judge Hirst told Mashford.

"You know it is only going to be a sentence of imprisonment. The only question is how long and you will find that out on April 14."

Mashford will remain in custody until that date.